IISER admission schedule revised, check new registration date here

Candidates may apply for admission through the state and central boards (SCB) as well as the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY).

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, IISER has revised the admission process for the academic session 2022-23. According to the revised schedule for IISER Admission 2022, the admission and registration process for the same will now begin on 29 April 2022. Interested candidates who wish to join various degree and dual degree courses or programmes offered by the IISER can apply by going to the official website of the institute at iiseradmission.in.

The admissions would be done through the IAT or the IISER Aptitude Test 2022. The entrance exam to screen the candidates for admission to different courses and branches would be held on 3 July 2022.

Applicants who are seeking admission to IISER at Berhampur, Kolkata, Bhopal, Mohali, Pune, Tirupati, and Thiruvananthapuram, need to appear for the IISER Aptitude Test 2022.

What is the revised schedule?

There are many ways to get admission to the IISERs.

Those who take the SCB route must take IAT 2022 while those who choose the KVPY route will have to take the KVPY aptitude test. IISER admits students through the Advanced JEE (Joint Entrance Examination).

Important Dates to note

The admission process starts on 29 April 2022.

The application process ends on 29 May 2022.

Candidates need to take note that the application process for IISER Admission 2022 will be held online and the registration will happen through the official website of the institute.

The details about application process along with application fee, documents required and other necessary notifications for IISER Admission 2022 application process will be given soon.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Candidates belonging to the GEN/OBC and OBC-NCL categories should have scored at least 60% in aggregate or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories should have at least scored a minimum of 55% or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.

