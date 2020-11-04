IISc opens JAM 2021 application form correction window; check official website jam.iisc.ac.in

After the corrections are carried out, IISc will be releasing the JAM admit card 2021 on 5 January, 2021

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has opened the JAM 2021 application forms editing windows. Now candidates who have registered themselves for the masters’ level entrance computer-based test will be able to make changes in their forms such as the exam city of preference or any other personal detail till 10 November by visiting the official site of the exam at jam.iisc.ac.in.

IISc is the organising institute of the Joint Admission Test for MSc or JAM 2021. According to a report by Careers 360, candidates can change their exam city choice for free. While correcting or editing the email ID and contact number is not an option, changing one's category, gender or PwD status can be done at an additional cost.

The report added that the last date to submit the IIT JAM application form was on 17 October. After the corrections are carried out, IISc will be releasing the JAM admit card 2021 on 5 January, 2021. While for women, SC, ST and PwD candidates, the application fee for two programmes was set at Rs 1,050, the application fee of two courses for other categories was Rs 2,100.

According to a report by The Indian Express, candidates have been allowed to add another paper in their application as well. Although this will cost additional fee, appearing in more papers is likely to increase the chances of qualification. Economics has been added as a new paper this year and JAM 2021 will be conducted for seven test papers on 14 February, 2021. This year also the addition of Mysuru, Rourkela, and Srinagar as the additional JAM exam cities.

All the seven test papers will be of 100 marks and will carry 60 questions. There will be three sections in the paper and the total duration of the examination will be three hours. There is only one medium for the exam which is English. Upon clearing JAM, candidates will be able to get admitted to MSc, masters in Economics, joint MSc PhD and other postgraduate degree programmes and PhD at IISc and IITs.