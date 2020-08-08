IISc Bengaluru launches admission portal for JAM 2021 exams; registration to start from 10 Sept

The application form for JAM 2021 will only be available on the official website jam.iisc.ac.in. The last date to apply is 15 October.

The Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc Bengaluru) has announced the dates for JAM 2021. The registration process for JAM 2021 will commence from 10 September.

The application form for JAM 2021 will only be available online on the official website jam.iisc.ac.in. The last date to fill the application form is 15 October.

The exam will be conducted on 14 February and the results will be announced on 20 March.

Apart from Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Biotechnology, Geology and Mathematical Statistics, the admission test will also include Economics, reported NDTV.

The test will be conducted in a computer-based mode and will be held in two shifts.

JAM is an all-India based examination jointly conducted by the Indian Institiutes of Technology and Indian Institute of Science. It is held for admission to MSc (Two year course), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree and other Post-Bachelor's Degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

JAM is conducted in eight zones jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology. These include centres at Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee. It is held on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE).

As per the JAM website (jam.iisc.ac.in), admissions to various academic programmes at IITs for the Academic Session 2021-22 will be made based on the All India merit list of JAM 2021.

Candidates who qualify for the test paper will be eligible to apply for admission to all the academic programmes corresponding to that test paper only if they satisfy minimum educational qualifications and eligibility requirements as specified by the concerned institutes.

Once results are declared, qualified candidates have to apply online at JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) through IISc Bangalore, specifying preferences for programmes of their interest.