IISc Bangalore releases JAM 2021 scorecard; download from official website jam.iisc.ac.in

Candidates will require their login credentials to access the scorecard on the official website; the scorecard will be available for download till 31 July

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the scorecard of the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 on its official website jam.iisc.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the scorecard by logging into the website using their login credentials. The scorecard will be available for download till 31 July.

Candidates, who appeared for the exam, should verify all the important details mentioned in the scorecard.

Here’s how to download the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: In the latest section, click on the 'JAM scorecard 2021' link

Step 3: You'll be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the space provided

Step 5: After login, the card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the JAM 2021 scorecard and take a print out for future reference

The entrance exam was conducted on 14 February while the result was declared on 20 March. The final answer keys were released on 18 March.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the IISc will release the first, second, and third admission lists on 16 June, 1 July, and 16 July, respectively.

JAM, the national-level entrance test, is conducted for admission to 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore in Masters in Economics, MSc, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, Joint MSc-PhD, and other programmes.

Other centrally funded institutes like NITs, IISc, SLIET Punjab, IIEST Shibpur, and IISERs consider JAM score for admissions to the programmes they offer.