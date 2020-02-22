You are here:
IIMC students call off hunger strike against fee hike after administration accepts demands; last date for fee submission extended till 31 March

India Press Trust of India Feb 22, 2020 11:06:00 IST

  • IIMC students on Friday said they have called off their hunger strike against a fee hike

  • The administration has agreed to share details of the committee that will decide the new fee structure

  • The suspension of nine students for organising a talk on affordable education has also been revoked

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) students on Friday said they have called off their hunger strike against a fee hike after the administration accepted their demands.

File image of IIMC. News18

In a statement, the students said the last date for submission of second semester fees has been extended upto 31 March, 2020, or till the finalisation of the new fee structure, whichever is later.

The administration has agreed to share details of the committee that will decide the new fee structure and it also ensured students' participation in the panel, they said.

The suspension of nine students for organising a talk on affordable education has also been revoked, they added. The students had begun the hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure.

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2020 11:06:00 IST

