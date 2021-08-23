IIMC entrance test 2021: NTA releases admit cards released at iimc.nta.ac.in; check details here
The exam will be held for postgraduate (PG) diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Public Relations and Advertising, and Radio & Television
The admit cards for the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance test 2021 have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The entrance examination will be held on 29 August. Students can download the hall ticket from the official website- https://iimc.nta.ac.in/.
Applicants can follow these simple steps to download the IIMC admit card:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the IIMC- https://iimc.nta.ac.in/
Step 2: Select the link for admit card 2021
Step 3: A new window will open. Click on the option you want to choose for logging in. You can log in using application number and either password or date of birth
The hall ticket will appear online. Download and take a printout
Direct link for downloading hall ticket: https://iimc.nta.ac.in/AdmitCard/LoginTypes.aspx
The exam will be held for postgraduate (PG) diploma courses in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Public Relations and Advertising, and Radio & Television. The entrance exams for Journalism in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu will also be conducted on the same day. The test would be held in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm in selected cities.
The test will have a duration of two hours, with 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) related to general knowledge and general aptitude. There will be no group discussions and interviews held this year. The results will be declared on 10 September. The semester is supposed to start from the third week of September.
The IIMC entrance exams are open to any candidate who has passed their Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or is in the final year of their undergraduate (UG) degree. If selected, the admission of the candidate is dependent on their producing a provisional mark sheet by 30 September.
