IIMC Entrance Exam 2020: Test for eight mass communication courses on 18 Oct; register by 23 Sep on iimc.ac.in

The exam will be conducted in remote proctored online mode and will have multiple choice questions of a total of 100 marks. IIMC will not be holding GD and interview due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will conduct the entrance test for admission to all its eight post graduate diploma courses on 18 October. The exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per by the notification by IIMC, the entrance exam will be conducted in remote proctored online mode. Students will have to write the exam from their home or a place of their choice. They will be required to have a desktop or laptop with a good internet connection to take the exam.

IIMC had reportedly said earlier that it will not be holding entrance examination for the 2020-21 academic year.

The institute has also extended the deadline for registering for IIMC admission test. Applicants can enroll themselves online at iimc.nic.in by 23 September.

According to a report by DNA, those applicants who had enrolled themselves for the entrance exam but want to withdraw their application will have to send an email to academiciimc1965@gmail.com by 18 September.

In the mail, they will have to mention their URN (Unique Registration Number) and payment details.

Students who have already registered will not be required to apply again, the report added.

The mass communication institute in its notification also said that the new academic year is tentatively scheduled to begin from the second week of November. The first semester classes for all PG Diploma programmes will be conducted online.

A report by Hindustan Times said that the IIMC admission test 2020 will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) of a total of 100 marks.

Earlier, the exam used to have a descriptive paper of 75 marks. Students who qualified the written exam were called for group discussion and interview which comprised of 10 marks and 15 marks, respectively.

IIMC will not be holding GD and interview this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entrance exam for English Journalism and Hindi Journalism will be held from 10 am to 11.30 am. Radio and TV Journalism exam will be from 12.15 pm to 1.45 pm. The entrance test for Advertising and Public Relations will be from 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

The test for admission to Odia Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism, and Urdu Journalism will be conducted from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Applicants belonging to the General category will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000, while SC/ ST/ OBC/ EBC/ Differently-abled category will need to pay Rs 750.