IIMC entrance exam 2018: Indian Institute of Mass Communication results declared; check on iimc.nic.in

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) results, were declared on Thursday. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results on the official website, iimc.nic.in.

Earlier there were reports of the declaration of results being postponed. “Due to the problem in the IIMC server, iimc.nic.in, the results of IIMC entrance examination will not be declared today. They are likely to be declared tomorrow," an official told The Indian Express.

The examination was conducted on 26 and 27 May.

The group discussion/interview round for the English journalism course will be conducted from 2 July to 7 July, 2018. Candidates for the Hindi journalism and advertising courses have to appear for their group discussion/advertising from 3 July to 6 July, while the radio and TV journalism candidates will have to appear between 4 July and 6 July, 2018.

Here's how to check your results for IIMC entrance exam 2018:

- Visit the official website: iimc.nic.in

- Click on the ‘Result’ tab

- In the new tab, click on the course wise results

- A PDF will open with the roll number of selected candidates

- Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Every year IIMC conducts entrance examination for admission into post-graduate journalism Courses which include eight courses: Journalism (English), journalism (Hindi), journalism (Odia), journalism (Urdu), journalism (Marathi), journalism (Malayalam), radio and TV journalism, advertising and public relations.