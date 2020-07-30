IIMC admission 2020: No entrance exam this year, students to be selected on basis of marks, interview

IIMC said that keeping in view the impact of COVID-19 in the near future it has decided to hold the first semester classes through online mode only.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will not be conducting its entrance examination this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier media institute has decided to skip the entrance tests for all the post-graduation (PG) diploma courses offered in its six regional centres for the academic year 2020-2021.

Applicants will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying examinations up to graduation level, including Class 10 and Class 12. Online interview will be conducted by the institute for the shortlisted candidates.

"In view of the worsening situation of COVID-19 in many regions and receipt of enquiries from concerned candidates and parents about the need to travel to centres for appearing in the entrance examination, the institute has, now, decided to go for a marks based selection process, as a special case, this year," IIMC said.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, applicants will have to submit a written (200 words) or video (1 to 2 minutes) statement of purpose describing why she/he wants to join the course via email to IIMC.

Those who have already applied will just have to send the statement of purpose.

The result will be declared by 10 September on IIMC website iimc.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will also be informed by email.

The report mentioned Raghuvinder Chawla, academic coordinator at IIMC, saying that the admission forms for all courses are expected to be released anytime by 1 August.

A report by Careers 360 said that for the selection of non-NRI quota candidates a weightage of 40:20:20 percent will be given to graduation examination, Class 12 and Class 10.

The remaining 20 percent weightage will be given to interview round. The final selection and admission will be decided on the basis of the candidates’ overall score out of 100 marks.

IIMC said that keeping in view the impact of COVID-19 in the near future it has decided to hold the first semester classes through online mode only.

The institute has also extended deadline for submission of application forms for the four language courses till 14 August.

IIMC has centres in New Delhi, Amravati, Aizawl, Dhenkanal, Jammu and Kottayam.