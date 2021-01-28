IIM Sambalpur admission 2021: Apply for four-year PhD programmes at iimsambalpur.ac.in

Those who appeared in and qualified the CAT 2020, CAT 2019 or CAT 2018 exams will be considered eligible to apply for the courses

The Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM Sambalpur) has started the admissions to its PhD programmes for the academic year 2021-22. Interested candidates can visit the official website at iimsambalpur.ac.in in order to go through the details and apply.

The IIM in Odisha is offering PhD programmes in organisational behaviour and human resource management, production and operation management, finance and accounting management, economics, information system management, policy and strategic management, and marketing management.

Admissions to the PhD programmes will be granted to candidates on the basis of a Common Admission Test (CAT). Those who appeared in and qualified the CAT 2020, CAT 2019 or CAT 2018 exams will be considered eligible. Apart from these, candidates who have passed other exams such as GRE, GATE, GMAT or JRF in 2020 or 2019 will also be accepted.

In case a candidate has been an alumna of a postgraduate programme (PGP) in MBA offered by any of the IIMs or equivalent institutions, their Standard Test Score will not be required. The PhD candidates will become a part of a four-year full-time residential programme and according to the rules of the IIM, there will be maximum two years of course work. In order to be chosen for the programme, applicants will have to appear in a personal interview, submit educational proofs, project and research work.

The application fee for the programme is non-refundable and candidates must be careful about the personal details that they enter in their application forms. The portal quoted an official notification to report that the authority will not accept any changes made to the email ID mentioned by the candidate in their application form and all forms of communication will be done with the candidates via the registered email ID until enrolment is completed.