IIM releases official notification for CAT 2018 at iimcat.ac.in; registrations to begin from 8 August

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has released the official notification for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 on its official website: iimcat.ac.in.

IIM Calcutta will conduct the CAT 2018 on 25 November this year and the registration process will start from 8 August on iimcat.ac.in. The last date for registrations is 19 September. The applicants will be given the option to select four cities for the test in order of preference. Centers will be assigned after 19 September.

The admit cards can be downloaded from 25 October.

According to the notification, an applicant must hold a Bachelor's degree, with at least 50 percent marks or equivalent CGPA (45 percent in case of the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons With Disability categories), awarded by any recognised university or educational institution or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Persons With Disability category candidates, the registration fee will be Rs 950, while for all other categories, the fee will be Rs 1,900.

The examination is conducted in a fully computer-based test mode. It will be divided into three sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability and data interpretation and logical reasoning.

The candidates clearing the examination will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.