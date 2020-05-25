IIM Lucknow releases first list of PhD 2020 admission results; second and third to follow

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the admission result of PhD candidates for the upcoming session. The institute said that those selected for the programme have been informed through email.

“The result of the PhD-2020 admission process of IIM Lucknow has been declared. Only the selected candidates have been informed by email. The applicants are advised to check their emails to confirm the results. In case of queries, please get in touch with us at the email id: fpmoffice@iiml.ac.in,” read the notice.

The PhD-2020 admission result comprises the first list of selection. The second and third lists are to follow. Candidates were chosen following a virtual interview that was conducted earlier this year.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Professor Archana Shukla, the director of IIML, said, “Now gradually all IIMs are declaring the list of selected candidates whose results are ready. In the same process we also announced list of selected candidates. As soon as we completed online interviews, we declared our results”.

The professor added that they had to conduct interviews online for a batch size of approximately 450 students.

The doctoral programme at IIM Lucknow focuses on preparing students for careers in the management field such as research, teaching and consulting. IIM Lucknow says the PhD programme builds state of the art research skills and meets with the requirements of enthusiastic executives and teaching professionals.

The written aptitude test for 2020-22 session wasn’t conducted by the institute in view of the coronavirus lockdown.