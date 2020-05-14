IIM Kozhikode releases  list of candidates for PGP 2020-22 batch; check details at iimk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has released the list of candidates selected for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2020-22. Candidates can visit the official website and check their results at iimk.ac.in .

The results are also available at https://www.iimk.ac.in/academics/pgp/admission2020/login.php

Here’ how to check

Applicants need to first visit the official website of IIM Kozhikode and click on the PGP Offerlist/ Waitlist 2020 link. Next, enter the Test Registration number, email and verification code to be able to download the PGP Shortlist.

IIM Kozhikode adopts a three-staged selection process for admission to its PGP programme. The first stage involves candidates having to qualify the Common Admission Test (CAT), fulfilling the institute’s minimum eligibility criteria.

Those who clear the first stage will receive an email for online registration for admissions to IIM Kozhikode. After the registration process is completed, a shortlist of candidates in each category is created based on an Aggregate Index Score (AIS).

The Aggregate Index Score is computed based on CAT performance, Class X and Class XII performance, along with a gender/academic diversity criterion. Candidates are then called for the written test and personal interview.

According to an earlier report by Indian Express, IIM Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee had revealed that IIMs will be announcing the final shortlisted candidates from 8 May onwards. IIM-Indore is expected to announce its list by third week of May.

The CAT 2019 results were announced in January this year. The declaration of the final list of selected candidates for the PGP batch was delayed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.