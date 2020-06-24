IIM-Indore releases CAT membership applications for non-IIMs on iimidr.ac.in; 15 July is last date for submission

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has announced that it will be coordinating IIM for Common Admission Test 2020, or CAT 2020. IIM Indore, on its website, has released the application form and memorandum of understanding (MoU) for non-IIM institutions that want to become members to use CAT 2020 scores.

The non-IIM schools will have to visit the website iimidr.ac.in and download the application form and MoU. As per IIM Indore, the last date to fill the application form and the MoU is 15 July.

A report by NDTV mentions that the institute informed that non-IIMs will be required to submit copies of their programme brochures and newspaper advertisement “pertaining to their admission notification to the CAT Centre 2020.”

The report also mentions that IIM Indore has asked the non-IIM institutions to submit a copy of their accreditation certificate issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Department (MHRD) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or other equivalent statutory accreditation body.

It further stated that institutions that are in process of acquiring accreditation may also seek membership for availing of the CAT 2020 scores.

For obtaining the membership, annual fees and online membership of Rs. 3.4 lakh will have to be paid. Institutes will also have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 200.

According to Careers 360, the non-IIMs will have to send the scanned copies of the forms and MoU after they have been filled, stamped and signed along with all the necessary documents by emailing them to cat2020@iimidr.ac.in.

They will also have to send two copies of the MoU, one copy of the application form and other original documents to the Admissions Office of IIM Indore latest by 15 July.

CAT, a national level entrance examination, is conducted every year in computer-based mode for candidates who seek MBA degree from the IIMs across the country.