IIM Indore declares CAT results 2020: Steps to check your score on official website iimcat.ac.in

IIM Indore has announced the result for CAT 2020 today (Saturday, 2 January, 2021). Candidates who had appeared in the CAT 2020 exam can check their result online at the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates who took the CAT 2020 examination on 29 November can check their IIM CAT exam result 2020 by entering the CAT login credential, which includes the user ID and password on the portal.

As per a report in NDTV, candidates who are called for the interview will have to produce an original document from the principal or registrar of the institution certifying that the student has scored 50 percent marks in the last exam they took. Candidates from reserved categories need to score 45 percent.

Here's how to check the IIM CAT Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CAT 2020 iimat.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Scorecard for CAT 2020' to download the result

Step 3: Once the page opens, candidates need to key in their user ID and password

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout for future reference.

As per a report by Careers 360, once the results are declared, the results will be sent by IIM Indore via SMS to the candidates' registered cell/ mobile. The CAT 2020 scorecard will contain the sectional scaled score, overall score, and CAT percentile.

Candidates can also visit the page to check CAT 2020 scores online directly by clicking here or copying the URL (https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/66504/login.html) and pasting it on their web browsers address bar and pressing enter.

This year, IIM Indore made some major changes in the exam pattern for CAT 2020. The exam was conducted in three sessions and the duration of the exam was reduced to 120 minutes, there were three sections to the question paper comprising verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logic reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates received 40 minutes to solve each section.

IIM conducted the computer-based Common Admission Test 2020 (CAT 2020) on 29 November in three sessions. CAT 2020 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and fellow programmes of IIMs. The scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions as well.