IIM CAT 2021: Answer key released at iimcat.ac.in; raise challenges till 11 December

The answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) has been put out by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad today, 8 December.

Candidates who appeared for the IIM CAT exam 2021 can download the answer key from the official website - https://iimcat.ac.in/.

The procedure to download the IIM CAT answer key is as follows:

- Visit the official website https://iimcat.ac.in/

- Go to the ‘Candidate Login’ tab

- Key in your login credentials to access the IIM CAT portal

- The CAT 2021 preliminary answer key will be displayed in the screen

- Check the IIM CAT answer key and download the document to use in the future

Direct link to the download the CAT answer key is here.

According to the notice on the official website, the response tab and objection management tab for IIM CAT applicants will be active from 10 am today, till 5 pm on 11 December only. Candidates can raise objections against the IIM CAT answer key 2021 till the mentioned deadline.

Applicants need to upload images or other supporting documents to support their objections. The challenges raise by the candidates will be taken into account before the release of the final answer key.

Candidates can also check their individual responses to questions along with the IIM CAT answer key. Applicants may download an individual response key from the IIM CAT website and calculate a probable score by verifying their original responses from the answer key.

The cut-off percentage for admissions to IIMs is generally 95 percent, but it is expected to go down this year, as per News18.

The final answer key for CAT 2021 will then be released in the third week of December. The CAT 2021 results will tentatively be announced in the second week of January and will be based on the final answer key. However, the CAT 2021 score is only valid till 31 December 2022.

This year, nearly 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The examination was conducted on 28 November in 438 test centres which spread across 156 cities in the country.