The IIM CAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on 28 November in 159 cities all over India at more than 400 test centres.

The admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on 27 October at 5 pm, as per the official website. Once the hall tickets are made available, registered candidates can check and download them by visiting the website - iimcat.ac.in.

Once released, registered candidates can follow these steps to download IIM CAT 2021 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official IIM CAT website - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Registered Candidate’ tab.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the application number and password to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, IIM CAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen within seconds.

Step 5: Check the important details and guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket and save a copy. Take a printout.

To be conducted in a computer-based mode, the exam duration will be of 120 minutes. Consisting of 100 questions, the test will come in three sections with 40 minutes each to answer a section. There will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer while students will get three marks for every correct answer.

For the unversed, CAT takes place as a prerequisite for admission to IIMs management courses. The listed non-IIM member institutes are allowed to use CAT 2021 scores for admissions. The list will be made available on the official website, iimcat.ac.in.