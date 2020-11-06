IIM CAT 2020: Mock test link goes online; visit iimcat.ac.in to get familiar with computer-based test

The duration to attempt the mock test is 120 minutes for non-PwD candidates based on the pattern followed over the last few years. PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, has activated the mock test link for CAT 2020, on its official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have registered for IIM-CAT 2020 can attempt to take the mock test to get an idea regarding the exam pattern, duration and procedure to answer the paper in the online mode during the actual exam.

As per the official notification, CAT 2020 MOCK Test Link offers CAT 2020 aspirants access to the online CAT 2020 Mock Test in order to help them become familiar with the computer-based test's instructions, procedures and features. Mock Test link can be directly accessible from the official CAT 2020 website, www.iimcat.ac.in.

The exam will be held in three sessions, including verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative ability.

Each of the three sections is for a duration of 40 minutes.

The duration to attempt the mock test is 120 minutes for non-PwD candidates based on the pattern followed over the last few years. PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra.

Here's how to take IIM CAT 2020 Mock Test:

Candidates who want to take the CAT 2020 official mock test have to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in. Once there, they need to go to the 'Quick Tour of CAT 2020' section and click on the 'CAT 2020 Mock Test' link. A PDF file will open. Using auto-generated credentials, or by creating one's own user ID and password, they can sign in and take the CAT 2020 mock test.