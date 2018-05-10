IIM CAT 2018 examination to be held on 25 November, detailed notification expected in July or August

The Common Admission Test (CAT) examination 2018 will be held on 25 November 2018, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) announced on Thursday, according to media reports.

As per the official website iimcat.ac.in, a detailed notification for the CAT 2018 examination is likely to be released in July or August.

Last year, the Common Admission Test notification was released in the month of July. The CAT 2017 was conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

It is yet to be announced which IIM is conducting the examination this year, Financial Express reported.

The examination is conducted in a fully Computer Based Test mode. It will be divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

The candidates clearing the examination will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country.

The results for the CAT are usually released on the second week of January, the report added.