IIM Calcutta to release CAT 2018 admit card tomorrow: Visit iimcat.ac.in to download hall ticket

IIM Calcutta, which is conducting CAT 2018 exams this year, will release the admit card of Common Entrance Test also known as CAT on 24 October in online mode from 1 pm onwards. The same will be made available only to those applicants who have successfully filled and submitted the online CAT application form within the deadline along with the stipulated registration fee.

To download the CAT admit card, candidates need to log onto their web account using CAT user ID and password. It’s a mandatory document that one has to carry to the test centre on the day of examination. IIM Calcutta will not send the admit card to any candidate via post. It will be available in online mode alone.

How to Download the CAT 2018 Admit Card?

Visit the official website https://iimcat.ac.in

Click on tab "Download Admit Card 2018", from the options displayed on the notice board.

Enter the user ID and password created during the registration process

After filling in the details, you will be redirected to the Admit Card page.

Review all printed details

Post review, click on the tab ‘Download Admit Card’

Download and save it for future correspondence.

Print two or more copies of the CAT hall ticket to be taken to the exam hall

Details mentioned on the CAT Admit Card 2018

Following are the information mentioned in the CAT admit card/hall ticket 2018

Candidate’s name

Date of Birth

CAT 2018 registration number and user ID

Category – Whether the applicant belongs to General category or Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe or Differently Abled

Date and slot of CAT 2018 exam

Name of exam centre and address

Test system number

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

Exam day guidelines/instructions

How to correct errors in CAT Admit Card 2018?

In case candidates find any discrepancy in the CAT Admit Card, they must immediately contact the exam authority (IIM Calcutta) to get it rectified. Contact the CAT Helpdesk for any corrections that must be made in the hall ticket. Here's how you can reach them.

CAT Toll-Free Number:1800-266-3549. Call on the Toll-free number, Monday to Saturday 9:00 AM to 6:00 pm (excluding national holidays)

CAT Helpdesk email address: cathelpdesk@iimcat.ac.in

Result of CAT 2018

CAT result is expected to be declared in the second week of January 2019. The result will be displayed online in the form of a scorecard. For downloading the result, candidates will need to login using the user ID and password. The result or scorecard of CAT 2018 will carry details of sectional and overall scaled scores and percentiles.

The result will be available in online mode only and IIM Calcutta won’t send it to any candidate by post. Candidates must take print out of the CAT 2018 scorecard and preserve it until the admission procedure gets over.



How to Download CAT 2018 Result?

Visit the CAT 2018 official website

Login by entering one’s CAT user ID and password

Click on the tab ‘Score Card’

Check and download your result of CAT 2018

About CAT

IIMs conduct CAT on a rotational basis every year for admission to 20 IIMs and over 100 B-schools across India. Around 4,000 seats are offered through the 20 IIMs for PG management programmes.

CAT 2018 will be administered on Sunday, 25 November in two sessions across 147 exam cities. The Common Admission Test or CAT is the most competitive yet coveted MBA entrance exam of India taken by around 2 lakh aspirants every year.