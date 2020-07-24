IIM Calcutta to become India's first 'net zero' campus by achieving high energy efficiency

A campus is described as 'net zero' when the building becomes highly energy efficient and is entirely powered by on-site and/or off-site renewal energy sources.

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), established in 1961, is set to become the first 'net-zero campus' in India.

The statement by the management institute said that it will be adding a new academic block and new hostel that will be able to accommodate approximately 1,000 students.

According to a report by NDTV, IIM-C is planning to an overall transformation of its existing 135 acre campus situated at Diamond Harbour Road, Joka, Kolkata.

Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has given the contract to prepare the campus Master Plan and design the new academic block to Padma Bhushan awardee architect Hafeez Contractor and Associates.

A report by The Times of India quoted the member of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the institute Prabhakar Singh saying that a campus is described as 'net zero' when the building becomes highly energy efficient and is entirely powered by on-site and/or off-site renewal energy sources.

Singh said that at Joka, IIM want to be net positive along with being net zero which means that more energy will be produced than what is being consumed.

"We have a 135-acre campus and huge resources of water from lakes. We are keen on solar energy plants. Additionally, the lakes can be used as a heat sink and help as cooling towers for air-conditioning plants, thereby reducing air-conditioning heat output. By using variable refrigerant flow (VRF) air-conditioners, we can not only reduce our energy consumption but also save 30 percent of it,” he added.

Director Anuj Seth said, “In preparation for the next 75 years, IIM Calcutta envisions world‐class futuristic infrastructure and campus amenities devoted to principles of sustainability as corresponding with our aim to attract the most talented faculty, students and thought leaders, and provide an environment befitting the best."

Seth said that this will boost the institute's bid for global collaboration and increase international participation in its programmes