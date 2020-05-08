IIM-Bangalore inaugurates its Executive Post Graduate Programme virtually; 73 students join course

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore held the inaugural function of its one-year full-time Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) batch of 2020-21 digitally.

EPGP has been designed for mid-career professionals to enhance their skills and capabilities required at senior management positions. IIM Bangalore’s EPGP has been ranked 27 in the FT global ranking of MBA programmes.

Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group, India, was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. “This is the era of sustainability, responsibility, and how we give back to society. It is time we shift from a traditional form of learning to innovative learning. We should be adaptive to change, share knowledge, and be courageous to fight the odds,” said Reddy.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Professor G Raghuram, the Director of IIM Bangalore, and other senior few faculty members.

Seventy-three students have joined the Executive Post Graduate Programme this year. Around 10 per cent students in this year’s batch are female and 85 percent are from engineering background.

Other IIMs are also offering online courses amid the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IIM Udaipur has made 18 online management courses available on its virtual learning platform to ensure uninterrupted learning during the lockdown for its batch of 2019-21. The courses are offered under various categories, including Operations, HR, Marketing, Finance and Analytics.

