IIM-A hikes management programme fees by over 4% to Rs 23 lakh; other IIMs may follow suit

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) revised fees for its prestigious two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management from Rs 22 lakh to Rs 23 lakh, an increase by over 4 percent, according to media reports.

The Hindu Business Line reported that the revised fees will be applicable from the 2019-21 batch.

According to MoneyControl, other IIMs may also follow suit and hike their fees too, owing to inflationary pressures. “Costs have been on the rise and the fees are inadequate to meet the rising expenses. Fees could rise by up to 4.5 percent across the institutes. But students can get access to the scholarship opportunities,” a senior IIM executive was quoted as saying in the report.

There are currently 20 IIMs in India, including those at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Kozhikode, Indore, Udaipur, Nagpur, Amritsar, Jammu and Visakhapatnam.

The PGP fee at IIM-A was hiked from Rs 21 lakh to Rs 22 lakh in 2018.

A total of 593 students were given degrees at the convocation held at the Louis Kahn Plaza in the IIM-A campus on Sunday. Of them, 398 students belonged to the PGP batch 2017-19.

