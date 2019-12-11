IIFT Result 2020: NTA to release scores today on iift.nta.nic.in; over 35,000 candidates appeared for exam

IIFT Result 2020: Results of IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 entrance examination will be declared today (11 December, 2019) on the official website iift.nta.nic.in by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 exam was conducted on 1 December in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across 41 cities in 86 centres. As per the official data, 35,435 candidates appeared out of the 39,752 registered candidates. NTA had already released the answer keys of the exam on 3 December.

Candidates can follow these steps to check scores:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA IIFT MBA: iift.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Entrance Examination Result'

Step 3: Enter your application number and password/date of birth and click 'Submit'

Step 4: IIFT MBA Result 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take print out of the same for future use.

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting MBA (International Business) a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2020 onwards.

Earlier this Examination was conducted by Indian Institute of Foreign Trade IIFT (Deemed University).

