IIFT MBA 2021: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade begins registration at iift.nta.nic.in, apply by 20 Dec

The NTA will conduct the exam on 24 January next year. The exam authority will upload the admit card for the exam soon after the registration process

IIFT MBA 2021: The online application window for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA programme has been opened at iift.nta.nic.in. NTA, which is the IIFT 2021 MBA administering body, will allow candidates to register online for the MBA IIFT 2021-23 academic programme till 20 December.

According to reports, the IIFT MBA application process includes registration, filling the online IIFT MBA application form, uploading of scanned documents and paying the IIFT MBA examination fee.

The exam authority has so far not given the date for release of admit cards for the entrance exam. The exam, however, is scheduled to be held on 24 January, reports said.

Here's how to register for IIFT MBA 2021:

Candidates need to first visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in and click on the IIFT application form 2021. Following the submission of basic details, they have to create IIFT MBA login IDs and re-login with the system-generated ID.

After filling in personal and academic details and uploading documents in specified formats, they need to submit the IIFT application form and make the online IIFT registration payment to complete the process.

At the time of registration, General/OBC category candidates need to pay a fees of Rs 2,500, while SC/ST/ PH category students need to play a fee of Rs 1,000.

The IIFT is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to the postgraduate management programmes offered by institutions. The exam is conducted for 2 hours in the online mode and reservation for the exam is done as per government regulations.

The eligibility criteria for applying to the MBA programme include a recognised Bachelor’s degree of minimum 3 years’ duration in any discipline with 50 percent marks in Graduation (45% for SC/ST/PWD candidates). Candidates who are appearing in the final year examination of Graduation can also apply for the programme and it has no age-limit.