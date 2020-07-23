IGNOU term end exams for final year students to begin from first week of September; apply on ignou.ac.in

IGNOU has said that the June TEE 2020 exams will be conducted subject to fulfilling the university norms on admission year and registration validity period

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be conducting Term End Examination (TEE) for final year students in September.

The university's notification said that it will conduct the TEE June 2020 from the first week of September for final year/final semester students of Master's Degree, Bachelor's Degree, Post-Graduate Diploma, Diploma and Certificate Programmes.

The examinations are being organised as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines released recently.

The deadline for filling the examination applications has also been extended till 31 July. Candidates who want to take the exam in September can apply on the official website - ignou.ac.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, regional centres of IGNOU will inform students about the practical exams if applicable.

The report said the University has stated that those students who would be unable to appear for the examination in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be given another chance in December.

The IGNOU Academic Council members met on Tuesday and reached a decision that written examinations have to be held regardless of the year/semester students are enrolled in.

As per a report by NDTV, the Joint Forum for Movement on Education (JFME) has begun a petition online seeking withdrawal of UGC guidelines and cancellation of final year exams. The petition will be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after it receives 1,000 digital signatures on the platform Change.org.

The UGC recently issued revised guidelines asking the universities across the country to conduct the final year or semester examination by the end of September.