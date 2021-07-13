IGNOU TEE June 2021: Date sheet for final year UG, PG and diploma courses released at ignou.ac.in

The exams will be conducted from 3 August to 9 September in two shifts; the first from 10 am to 1 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the timetable for Term End Examination (TEE) June 2021 for the final year students. Along with undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, the complete date sheet for PG Diploma, Diploma, PG Certificate, and Certificate courses is available on the official website ignou.ac.in

Candidates, who will be appearing for the June TEE 2021, should note that the exams will be conducted from 3 August to 9 September. The examinations will be held in two shifts; the first shift will be from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm while the second will be from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

However, the complete duration of each exam taken under IGNOU will be mentioned on the Question Paper itself. Candidates should note that for some of the programs or courses, the question paper will be objective-type or Optical mark recognition (OMR) based.

Check timetable for IGNOU TEE June 2021 on this link.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocols and measures, the university has issued some instructions for students who are appearing for the exam. Take a look at the guidelines below:

Students are required to maintain social distancing norms to ensure the safety and health of their own, fellow students, and staff at the examination centre

Due to the COVID-19

Students, who will not be able to appear for the TEE exam in August, will get another chance to write their exam in December this year. Also, the validity period of registration of those students whose registration ended in June 2021, will be extended till December

Students are advised to note that there can be a possibility of last-minute change of examination Centre due to the COVID-19

situation or any other reason. In such situation, affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective regional centers and the University will take appropriate remedial measures.

Hall tickets of the appearing students will be available on the university website shortly Students are advised to keep a regular check on the website ignou.ac.in for more details, updates, and information.