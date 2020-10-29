IGNOU TEE December 2020 to be conducted in February next year, registration deadline extended till 15 December

IGNOU has also allowed students who applied for TEE June 2020 but could not appear for the exams due to COVID-19 to sit in the TEE December 2020 exams

IGNOU term end exam (TEE) December 2020 will start from the first week of February 2021. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the dates on Thursday (29 October) on its official website - ignou.ac.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the last date for online submission of IGNOU TEE December 2020 application form has been extended till 15 December.

Students can submit their projects/ internships/ field work journals through online or offline mode by 15 December.

A report by Hindustan Times said students registering for the exam must reads the instruction and check the declaration before enrolling.

To register, students will be required to enter their programme code as well as enrolment number.

As per the official notification, students who applied for IGNOU TEE June 2020 but could not appear for any or all the courses will be permitted to appear for the TEE December 2020.

Students who could not apply to take the TEE June 2020 can apply for December term end exam by paying Rs 150 per course.

Steps to submit form for IGNOU December Term End Exam (TEE) 2020

Step 1: Go to IGNOU's official website - ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Online submission of examination form for December 2020 Term End Examination."

Step 3: Read the instruction and click on "Proceed to Fill Online Examination Form."

Step 4: Enter programme code, enrolment number and select exam centre region.

Step 5: Provide details including date of birth, gender and preferred exam centre code.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Here is the direct link to register for IGNOU TEE December 2020: https://exam.ignou.ac.in/