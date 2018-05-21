IGNOU TEE 2018 hall ticket released at official website: check at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the Term End Examination (TEE) 2018 on its official website. Candidates can download their respective tickets from ignou.ac.in.

According to The Indian Express, once the result is declared, the re-evaluation process will start. Students can ask the university to re-evaluate if they are not satisfied with their marks. A student will have to make the request for the same within one month from the date of declaration of result, the report added.

Follow the steps to download the hall ticket:

-Go to the official website: ignou.ac.in

-Click on 'Hall Ticket June 2018 TEE'

-Enter the required details

-Click on submit and take a print of the hall ticket

Meanwhile, IGNOU has also started online admission for the July 2018 session. The last date of submission of online admission form for the new session is 15 July, 2018.