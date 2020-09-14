IGNOU releases June 2020 TEE admit card on official website ignou.ac.in; here's how to download
The June 2020 term end exam will be held from 17 September to 16 October in around 900 designated exam centres
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Term End Exam (TEE) admit card for June 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website of the university at ignou.ac.in.
The exam will be conducted from 17 September to 16 October. The detailed schedule is available on the varsity website. The IGNOU June TEE 2020 will be held in two shifts, one from 10 am to 1 pm and the next phase from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be able to appear for the exams at as many as 900 exam centres spread across the country.
As per Hindustan Times, students who fail to appear for the IGNOU TEE June examination due to the pandemic or any other issue will be given a second chance. They will be permitted to appear for the December TEE 2020 examination instead. Also, they will not be asked to pay their registration fees again as the fee submitted by the students towards the June TEE will be adjusted.
Steps to download the IGNOU June TEE admit card 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official site of the open varsity: ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down in the homepage and click on the link that says: ‘Hall Ticket for June 2020 Term End Examination’
Step 3: Candidates need to enter their credentials to log in
Step 4: View, download or take a print out of the admit card for future use
Click here for the direct link to download the admit card for the IGNOU TEE.
According to a report by NDTV, the term end exam will be held for different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes that are offered by IGNOU. A total of three lakh students are set to appear for the final year examinations of the institute this year.
