IGNOU releases admit cards for OPENMAT, OPENNET, B.Ed entrance Exams; download from ignou.ac.in

Applicants can download their admit cards by visiting the official portal ignou.ac.in. They need to enter the Control number, mobile number, and the date of birth to download it

The hall tickets for OPENMAT, OPENNET and B.Ed. entrance exams 2021 have been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Applicants can download their admit cards by visiting the official portal ignou.ac.in. They need to enter the Control number, mobile number, and the date of birth to download it.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Visit ignou.ac.in Go to the ‘Alerts’ section Click on ‘Hall Tickets for B.ED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session to be held on 11th April 2021’ link A new tab will open. Now, select the category for which you want to download the admit card Enter the required information and submit Take a print out the ticket and save a copy

All the candidates are required to reach the examination centres latest by 9:15 AM. No one will be permitted to enter after 10.30 am. A candidate cannot leave the exam centre before 11:00 AM.

Only a Blue or Black Ball Point Pen will be allowed for marking the answers in the Optical Mark reading (OMR) sheet. Candidates are not allowed to bring mobile phones, calculators, pagers and electronic items inside the examination hall.

The entrance exams of OPENMAT, OPENNET and B.Ed Programmes will be held on 11 April at various centres across the country. There is no age bar for the candidates to apply to these courses.