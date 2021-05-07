Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the last date for submission of assignments has been extended for the second time this year

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released a notification stating that they have postponed the June 2021 Term-End Examinations (TEE) due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

As per the earlier schedule issued by the university, the exams were scheduled to begin from 15 June. However, the latest notice shared on the university’s official Twitter handle states that the decision to postpone the exam has been taken due to the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in India.

Postponement of Term End Examination - June 2021 pic.twitter.com/3IHyCLURBG — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) May 6, 2021

“Accordingly, the online link for submission of examination form will be opened. The students may prepare for the examination and should be ready to appear for the examination in short notice,” the notice reads.

Meanwhile, the fresh dates for the June 2021 exams will be announced at least 21 days in advance on the official website.

Giving further information on the submission of assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork Journal or dissertation, the university also clarified that the deadline has been extended till 31 May.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of IGNOU for any latest updates and information. They have to also continue their preparation and be ready to appear for the exams.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. IGNOU was established in 1985 after the Parliament passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act.