IGNOU PhD 2021: Deadline to register for entrance exam ends today, check direct link to apply

Candidates who have still not applied for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam can do so through the official website of NTA IGNOU - https://ignou.nta.ac.in/

The last date to register for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam 2021 is today, 14 January after which, the application portal will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who have still not applied for the IGNOU PhD entrance exam can do so through the official website of NTA IGNOU - https://ignou.nta.ac.in/

Check the steps to apply for IGNOU PhD entrance test 2021:

-Visit the official website - https://ignou.nta.ac.in/

-Click on link that reads, ‘IGNOU PhD Registration 2021’ available on the homepage

-Click on ‘New Registration’ and duly fill the application form

-Upload your scanned copy of photograph and signature

-Pay the required fee and submit the application form

-Download and keep a printout of submitted form to use it in the future

Here is the direct link to register for IGNOU PhD entrance exam.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/admissions/ignou-ph-d-entrance-exam-2021-last-date-to-register-today-direct-link-to-apply-101642125402728.html

According to the official notice released by National Testing Agency, the last date to pay the application fee for registration is 15 January till 11.50 PM. Provision to make corrections in the application form will be open from 16 to 18 January upto 11.50 PM. In order to make corrections in the form, candidates will have to submit an additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form).

Applicants must note that no further chances of corrections will be provided after the above-mentioned time period.

All candidates who belong to General/General-EWS and OBC (NCL) have to pay Rs 1000 as examination fee whereas applicants from the SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender category need to pay Rs 800 as the fee.

NTA had invited online submission of application forms for IGNOU PhD from 5 December last year. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 16 January. However, NTA received a number of representations from candidates seeking an extension of the last date of registration on account of difficulties being experienced due to COVID-19.

The National Testing Agency has now advised applicants to keep visiting the websites https://nta.ac.in/ and https://ignou.nta.ac.in/ for the revised exam date and latest updates.