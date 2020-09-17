IGNOU launches certificate course in Mobile Application Development; visit ignou.ac.in to apply online

The programme is for six months and students who have cleared Plus 2 can apply for the course on websites: ignou.ac.in or ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the launch of a Certificate Programme in Mobile Application Development (CMAD) by School of Computers and Information Sciences (SOCIS) on Thursday.

The six-month-long course can be undertaken by candidates who have passed Class 12 or Class 10 with 2/3 years diploma. Students who are eligible and interested in developing mobile apps can apply online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in

The programme has five courses and every course will have two components. According to the official release, if the course has only Theory Counselling Sessions, then there will be two components, namely, Assignment and Term End Examination (Theory).

In case it has only Practical Counselling Sessions, then there will be two components, namely, Assignment, Term End Examination (Practical).

Students will not be given any printed course material and will have to access study materials online at egyankosh.ac.in. During the practical counselling session, two students will have to share one computer. As per Hindustan Times, students will also get Theory Counselling, Practical Counselling, Interactive Radio Counselling and Teleconferencing.

As per the official notice, the objectives of the programme include:

· Understanding the requirements for the development of mobile applications

· Analyse the architecture of Android

· Design, implement and test a database for user requirement

· Develop mobile apps using Android

· Develop programmes using Python

· Use IDEs such as Android Studio.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the varsity has earlier launched a Master’s programme in Sanskrit, Diploma course in Animal Welfare, BSc in Biochemistry through open and distance learning mode.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Open University to digitise several facilities including the e-Gyankosh, the educational FM radio Gyanvani, the internet audio Gyandhara and IGNOU’s library.