IGNOU launches BSc (Hons) in Biochemistry course in ODL mode; check ignouadmission.samarth.edu

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new course, the Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Biochemistry. The course will be offered in the open and distance learning (ODL) mode starting July 2020 session.

According to an NDTV report, candidates who have passed Class 12 board examination from a recognised education board and had Biology, Chemistry and Physics in their higher secondary examination can apply for the course. Interested and eligible students need to visit the official admission website of IGNOU at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in to apply. The last date for application is 31 August, along with the other July admission windows.

The programme is going to last for three years but candidates will have the provision of completing the course within the maximum duration of six years. Candidates can register for the course by paying the registration fees of Rs 200. The total fees of the course is set at Rs 43,500. The varsity notes that students will have to pay the amount in annual installment of Rs 14,500.

The description of the course explains that the programme will aim at providing candidates with “in-depth knowledge in Biochemistry while giving [them] an opportunity to explore subjects beyond the discipline”. While the course will have English and Hindi medium of instruction, there is also the option of lateral entry. According to the university, the course will be offered in both the January and July sessions of admission.

The Indian Express reported that the Biochemistry course in ODL mode comes after the varsity digitised several features to cope with the ongoing pandemic situation. This includes the national-level digital repository e-Gyankosh, the education FM radio Gyanvani, IGNOU’s library content and Gyandhara, the internet audio.

Earlier, IGNOU also launched a Master’s programme in Sanskrit through the open and distance mode.