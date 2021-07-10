India

IGNOU June TEE 2021 exam: Registration deadline extended till 12 July; check ignou.ac.in for details

IGNOU has also extended the date for submission of examination forms, assignments, project reports, dissertation, and fieldwork journal of June TEE 2021 exam till 15 July

FP Trending July 10, 2021 15:20:32 IST
Representational Image. Wikimedia Commons

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for June Term End Examination (TEE) 2021 examination till 12 July. Aspirants, who have not yet applied for June 2021 TEE, can do so by visiting the official website ignou.ac.in

This is the third time the registration date has been extended. Earlier the last date for submission of application form was 30 June, which was later extended again to 9 July.

The university, in a tweet, announced the latest development along with the official notification which read, "With the approval of the competent authority, the last date for online submission of examination form for the Term-end Examination, June 2021, scheduled to be held from 3 August, 2021, has been extended till 12 July, 2021".

Follow these steps to submit the IGNOU June TEE 2021 form:

- Go to the official website, ignou.ac.in
- Click on the option to 'Register Online' on the homepage
- From the drop-down menu, open the 'Term End Examination' link
- Log in to the student portal by entering credentials
- Fill the June TEE 2021 application form and pay the exam fee
- Submit the form after verifying all the details
- Download the filled application form and take a printout for future use or reference

Here's the direct link: https://exam.ignou.ac.in/ENOApply.asp

Apart from the exam submission date, the university has also extended the deadline for assignments, dissertation, project reports, and fieldwork journal submission till 15 July, as per a notice on the website.

The exams are scheduled to be held from 3 August for final year students of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses along with their backlogs (if any).

The admit cards for IGNOU June TEE 2021 will be released around 10 days before the exam on the official website of IGNOU.

Updated Date: July 10, 2021 15:20:32 IST

