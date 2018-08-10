You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

IGNOU June 2018 term end exam: Result, grade card released; check scores on ignou.ac.in

India FP Staff Aug 10, 2018 13:23:08 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results of June term end exam 2018 on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The university has also made the grade cards available that has overall marks along with assignment scores of the candidates.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

How to check IGNOU 2018 June term-end result:

- Visit the IGNOU official website, ignou.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on 'Term End' tab.

- Enter the 9 digit 'Enrollment Number'.

- On submitting the same, results will be displayed.

- Download and take print out of the same for future use.

The term-end examination for various courses is conducted in the month of June for students who are enrolled for the July session of the course.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 13:23 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores