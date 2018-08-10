IGNOU June 2018 term end exam: Result, grade card released; check scores on ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results of June term end exam 2018 on the official website, ignou.ac.in. The university has also made the grade cards available that has overall marks along with assignment scores of the candidates.

How to check IGNOU 2018 June term-end result:

- Visit the IGNOU official website, ignou.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on 'Term End' tab.

- Enter the 9 digit 'Enrollment Number'.

- On submitting the same, results will be displayed.

- Download and take print out of the same for future use.

The term-end examination for various courses is conducted in the month of June for students who are enrolled for the July session of the course.