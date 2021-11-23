IGNOU July 2021 Admission: Registration deadline extended to 30 Nov for UG, PG courses; check details here

For more related updates and details, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the registration date for IGNOU July 2021 admission for all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Previously, the last date to apply for fresh registration was till 22 November but now it has been extended till 30 November.

Candidates who are interested can apply for their UG and PG courses by visiting the official website of IGNOU at https://ignou.samarth.edu.in. Those applying should note that the deadline to register has been extended for Bachelor and Master degree programmes only, except for semester-based programmes.

Steps on how to register for IGNOU July Admission 2021:

Visit official site of IGNOU Samarth at https://ignou.samarth.edu.in/

As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their login details or register online

Then, fill in the IGNOU application form and upload the required documents

Following which, candidates need to make payment of application fee for IGNOU admissions

Once payment is done, submit the IGNOU July admission 2021 application form

Kindly, download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further use

Direct link to register.

The iniversity has extended its admission registration date for both Online Distance learning (ODL) mode and online mode programmes. On the other hand, admission to Diploma, PG Diploma and Certificate programmes for the July 2021 session has currently been closed, as per the official notice.

Application Fee:

Candidates applying will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200. Unless specified otherwise by the University, the applicants will be charged along with the course fee of the first semester or year at the time of admission.

Following the registration process, the IGNOU’s concerned department and the university authorities will email the candidates regarding their registrations, along with other information.

