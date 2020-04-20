IGNOU extends June assignment submission date till 31 May amid lockdown; students can submit online exam form till 15 May

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of assignment for students appearing for June term end exam (TEE) till 31 May.

IGNOU said that the last date of accepting the online examination form without late fee is extended from 30 April to 15 May for the TEE June 2020. The university, however, has not specified the duration till which candidates can submit their exam forms with late fees.

The last date for Submission of Assignments and June, 2020 TEE form extended pic.twitter.com/eY6E3Rjj9j — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) April 19, 2020

As per the circulars released by IGNOU, both steps have been taken due to postponement of Learner Support Service activities at all Regional Centres/ Learning Support Centres (LSC) across the country till 3 May, the date till which the countrywide lockdown has been extended in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had advised the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the last date of acceptance of application forms for various entrance exams, including IGNOU PhD and management exams, by a month due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The 21-day coronavirus lockdown which was supposed to end on 14 April has been extended till 3 May in the country’s attempt at fighting the pandemic.

India has already registered over 17,000 coronavirus cases with at least 540 deaths from the disease. The global toll has crossed 1,65,000.

