IGNOU extends deadline for admission to July 2021 session to 30 September

Interested candidates can apply through the online admission portal — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

The last date to register for the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July 2021 session has been extended. The new registration deadline is 30 September.

Aspirants, who still want to register themselves, can do so by visiting the official website of the university at http://ignou.ac.in/.

Applicants should note that the IGNOU registration window is open for all the programmes, except certificate courses.

For the unversed, IGNOU offers several undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), diploma, certificate, advanced diploma, and doctoral level courses through distance learning mode.

Simple steps to register for IGNOU July 2021 session:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university at http://ignou.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and find the "Register Online" section and click on the "Fresh Admission" tab that is available on the home page

Step 3: Hit on the "Click here for new registration" tab, if you are a first-time applicant

Step 4: Candidates need to fill up the registration form by entering all the required details

Step 5: After providing all details, upload the required documents and pay the application fee as mentioned

Step 6: Finally, download and keep a hard copy of the same for future use and reference

Direct link here: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Application fee

Candidates applying for the July 2021 session, need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 200 that will be charged along with the course fee of the first semester or year at the time of admission. However, candidates belonging to SC and ST categories are excused from paying the registration fee.

Below, check the list of documents required while filling the application form online:

- Scanned copy of age proof, signature, category certificate

- If SC/ST/OBC, Scanned copy of experience certificate

- Scanned copy of BPL certificate (if below the poverty line)

- Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification