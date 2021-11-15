IGNOU extends admission deadline for July 2021 session UG and PG courses till 22 November; check details here

This year, Indira Gandhi National Open university has introduced master’s and bachelor’s degree in several disciplines

The admission deadline for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July 2021 session has been extended till 22 November. Candidates can apply on the official website of IGNOU at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/.

The deadline was extended several times and the last date to apply earlier was 12 November. The deadline has been extended for ODL and online UG and PG programs (except semester based programs) for the IGNOU July 2021 session.

The steps to apply for IGNOU July 2021 admissions are as follows:

Visit the official website at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/

Key in login details to register for IGNOU admissions

Fill the required details in the IGNOU application form

Upload mentioned documents and pay the fee for IGNOU July 2021 admission

Submit the IGNO admission form and download and save a copy of the application

Candidates have to note that the last date for applying to diploma courses, certificate courses and postgraduate diploma courses has already been closed and this extension is only for UG and PG courses. The application deadline extension is also not meant for semester-based courses.

Those who wish to apply need to register online along with all their relevant documents and should select the program they wish to pursue.

This year, Indira Gandhi National Open university has introduced master’s and bachelor’s degree in several disciplines. Courses such as BA in Performing Arts, MA Entrepreneurship, MSc Environmental Science, MA Urdu and MA in Drawing and Painting have been introduced this year.

List of several programs offered can be checked through the link given here - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/programmes

The last date for candidates to re-register for online programs and for ODL is 30 November, as per the official website.

In order to register, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 along with the program fee meant for the first semester. A refund request can be initiated in case a candidate decides to cancel their admission.