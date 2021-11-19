IGNOU December TEE 2021: Tentative exam schedule released at ignou.ac.in; check details here

According to the schedule that has been released, the IGNOU TEE December 2021 will begin on 20 January, 2022 and will culminate on 22 February

A tentative date sheet for the Indira Gandhi National Open University December Term End Examination (IGNOU TEE) 2021 has been released by IGNOU. The date sheet for IGNOU December TEE 2021 can be checked and downloaded on the official website of Indira Gandhi National Open University - http://ignou.ac.in/.

Methodical procedure to check the tentative IGNOU date sheet is here:

Visit the official website at http://ignou.ac.in/

Go to link that reads tentative date sheet for conduct of December TEE 2021

Select the IGNOU TEE December 2021 link that appears on the screen

View the tentative IGNOU date sheet

Download the PDF for future reference

Direct link to tentative IGNOU TEE December 2021 date sheet is here - http://www.ignou.ac.in/userfiles/Date sheet for Dec, 2021 TEE date 17_11_2021.pdf

According to the schedule that has been released, the IGNOU TEE December 2021 will begin on 20 January, 2022 and will culminate on 22 February.

The timings of the examination are from 10 am to 1 pm for the first shift, whereas for the second shift, exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The portal for online submission of examination form will be opened in due course.

For filling the IGNOU examination form, a candidate should have submitted the required number of assignments given to them in their selected course and they should have also completed the minimum time prescribed as per the provision of the programme, to pursue the IGNOU courses.

The clash of exam session or exam date will not be considered if the courses are from the same group i.e. from Group 1 to Group 6, as exams of courses in a particular group are conducted on the same day.

A clash will also not be considered by the IGNOU authorities if the courses are backlog courses, are from different programs, or from different specialisations in MP programs.

In case of any discrepancy faced by students, they can email their issue at datesheet@ignou.ac.in.