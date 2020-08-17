IGNOU admissions 2020: Registration deadline extended till 31 August; forms available on ignou.ac.in

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for one form. Those belonging to reserved category will not have to pay any fee for a single form

IGNOU admissions 2020 | The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline for submitting the admission forms and re-registration forms by 31 August.

Those seeking admission in the varsity can apply at ignouadmissions.samarth.edu.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the last date for submitting the registration form earlier was 16 August.

To apply, candidates will have to select their desired programmes. After registering, a window will open where applicants will have to fill in relevant information including personal details, academic qualifications, programme details, correspondence details and upload their signature and photograph on the required sections.

The report adds that candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be admitted to various Masters, Bachelors, PG Diploma and Diploma, PG Certificate and Certificate and Appreciation/Awareness Level Programmes.

A report by The Indian Express said students who are still waiting for their final results can also apply. These candidates will have to furnish their mark sheets once their final scores are released. Now, they will have to submit an undertaking along with the application form.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 for one form. Those belonging to reserved category will not have to pay any fee for a single form. However, if they apply for more than one subject, they will have to pay the required fee.

After submitting the admission form, applicants will receive a message on their registered mobile number and email ID with the help of which they can track the progress.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the website - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to online admission July 2020 admission

Step 3: Register by carefully providing your details

Step 4: Fill the admission form and make payment

Here's the direct link to register - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.