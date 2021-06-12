Candidates should note that the last date to apply for open and distance learning (ODL) and online mode programmes is 15 July

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has begun the admission process for July session 2021. Students who are interested can fill the registration form online by visiting the official website http://ignou.ac.in.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for open and distance learning (ODL) and online mode programmes is 15 July. Hence, for the ODL programme, students can apply by visiting https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in while for online programmes, the website is https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Currently, IGNOU is offering sixteen programmes through online mode for the July session which have been approved by University Grants Commission (UGC).

Students can follow these steps to apply for both ODL and online programmes:

Step 1: Go to the official link http://ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the ‘Alerts’ section that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link, “Online Admission Portal Links for July 2021 Session; the last date is July 15 2021” following which a new page will open

Step 4: Click on the NEW REGISTRATION tab and fill in all the required details

Step 5: Log in using credentials and fill the July application form correctly

Step 6: After filling the form, make the payment for July registration for IGNOU Admission 2021

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration form for further reference or use

Check direct links here:

Check below the documents required for IGNOU Admission 2021 (July Session):

- Scanned Photograph (with less than 100 KB)

- Scanned Signature (with less than 100 KB)

- Scanned copy of Age Proof (with less than 200 KB)

- Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (with less than 200 KB)

- Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (with less than 200 KB)

- Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (with less than 200 KB)

- Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate if Below Poverty Line (with less than 200 KB)

For the July session, the facility for fee exemption is available to SC/ST students that can be claimed for one programme only, as reported by Times Now. However, applications can be rejected if a candidate submits more than one application claiming fee exemption.