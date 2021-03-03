IGNOU 2021: Registration for OPENMAT, BEd entrance tests begin at ignou.ac.in

Any applicant who has passed graduation with 50 percent marks for the general category and 45 percent for the reserved category can apply for IGNOU OPENMAT

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the online registration process for the upcoming entrance tests in various disciplines. Candidates seeking admission in courses such as Bachelor of Education (BEd), Post Basic BSc Nursing and other management programs are advised to visit the official site of IGNOU and register themselves.

It must be noted that candidates can apply online for the OPENMAT and BEd entrance tests by visiting ignou.ac.in till 20 March, 2021.

According to NDTV, the OPENMAT and BEd entrance tests are being conducted for the January 2021 session. For the unversed, OPENMAT is the entrance test organised by IGNOU for screening candidates for MBA programmes. Any applicant who has passed graduation with 50 percent marks for the general category and 45 percent for the reserved category can apply for IGNOU OPENMAT. The graduation program can include subjects like Chartered Accountancy, Cost Accountancy and Company Secretaryship.

Also, the varsity will be conducting an entrance exam for selecting candidates for its Bachelor of Education programme. Candidates with at least 50 percent marks in their Bachelor’s course and/or in their Master’s programme in any of the streams from Sciences, Social Sciences, Commerce, or Humanity will be eligible to apply for the test.

Follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit IGNOU’s official website

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘REGISTER YOURSELF’ under the applicant login area

Step 3: Get registered by entering the required details

Step 4: Submit the registration form

Step 5: Now, log in using the registration credentials

Step 6: Apply for the IGNOU OPENMAT and BEd entrance tests

Step 7: Fill in the details in the given spaces

Step 8: Upload scanned photographs and signatures

Step 9: Pay the application fee online and submit

IGNOU will be conducting the BEd entrance test as well as the OPENMAT on 11 April, reported Scroll (https://scroll.in/announcements/988406/ignou-starts-registration-for-b-ed-openmat-post-basic-nursing-entrance-test-for-january-2021). The varsity will organise OPENNET – IX for screening candidates for Post Basic BSc Nursing course. Details regarding the same are expected to be published online soon.