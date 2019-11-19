IGNOU 2020 Registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University invites applications for January session; check ignou.ac.in to apply

IGNOU 2020 registration: Indira Gandhi National Open University invited online applications for admissions in graduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate courses on its official website. The candidates who are interested in enrolling for January 2020 sessions and are eligible to apply can register online at ignou.ac.in.

Those who wish to be enrolled in specific programs are needed to go to the program section available on the home page of IGNOU and select the desired program.

Steps to register for IGNOU 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available to apply for online admissions.

Step 3: On a new page that appears, click on the ‘New registration’ link if you are a first-time user

Step 4: Enter the required information in provided fields

Step 5: Once the registration id is created, go back to the login page

Step 6: Now, key in your credentials and log in

Step 7: The application form will appear on the display screen

Step 8: Fill in all the required information, make payment and submit

Step 9: Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully read instructions regarding the program like eligibility, fee details, etc. For more details related to the admission process, interested candidates can visit the official website of the university.

