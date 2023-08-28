If they stop us, we will stop, but move ahead once allowed, says VHP President Alok Verma on Nuh 'Jal Abhishek Yatra'

“If they (authorities) stop us, we will stop,” VHP President Alok Verma said Monday on ‘Jal Abhishek Yatra’ in Nuh, Haryana.

The Haryana government has denied permission to Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) permission to take out ‘Shobha yatra’ on Monday and has heightened security arrangements in Nuh and the adjoining areas.

“We don’t know whether they (authorities) will give us permission (for procession) or not. If they stop us, we will stop us, but move ahead once we are allowed to,” Alok Verma said.

Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh, anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' on Monday.

As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday. Also, mobile internet and bulk SMS services have been suspended.

"Not only in Nuh but in other areas of Haryana where 'Jalabhishek' is to be performed in temples (on the occasion of the last Somvaar (Monday) of Saawan month) a heavy police deployment is in place. If even half of this had happened on the day of the yatra, then probably the violence would not have happened (on 31 July)," the VHP president said.

He further said, "I wonder why people, including women, aged people and children, who are peaceful and unarmed are being told not to take out the Yatra."

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in communal clashes that erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a VHP procession was attacked by a mob on 31 July.

Security tightened in Nuh

Arrangements have been made in Nuh to prevent any untoward incidents in Nuh on Monday. According to a police spokesperson in Nuh, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.

Also, no outsider will be allowed to enter Nuh on 28 August and all the entry points to the district have been sealed. The road leading to the Malhar temple has also been closed, police said.

With inputs from agencies