You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'If standing up for what's right is Naxalism, then #MeTooUrbanNaxal': Fuming Twitterati responds to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet

India FP Staff Aug 29, 2018 18:18:56 IST

Politicians, lawyers, writers and civilians took to Twitter on Wednesday to respond to the trending #MeTooUrbanNaxal, after filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri urged "some young people" to make a list of "Urban Naxals".

He tweeted:

Agnihotri's tweet has garnered a spectrum of reactions from across the Twitterati. Politicians:   

 

 

 

Journalists and writers:

Celebrities:

Civilians:

Agnihotri's posted the tweet calling for the "Urban Naxal" list after the Maharashtra Police on Tuesday raided the homes of prominent left-wing activists in several states and arrested at least five of them, as part of an investigation into the violence between Dalits and upper caste Peshwas at Bhima Koregaon village near Pune after the Elgar Parishad event on 31 December.

Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi have been arrested under the Indian Penal Code's Section 153(A), which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.


Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 18:18 PM

Also See






Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else



Top Stories




Cricket Scores