If Seema Haider Were Man: Fijian reaches Meerut to marry online girlfriend, thrashed by kin, arrested for molestation

Fiji’s computer engineer, Syed Fazal, arrived in UP’s Meerut with the intention of marrying his girlfriend whom he had met online.

However, the situation took a distressing turn as the family of the girl responded with hostility, resulting in an alleged assault on Fazal, followed by his apprehension by the police on molestation charges.

The police are currently examining his documents, including his passport and visa. They are trying to ascertain the details of his journey to Meerut and the nature of his interactions with the girl.

Hailing from Fiji, Syed Fazal connected with a girl from Rasulpur Dholdi in Meerut through social media.

Their initial interaction consisted of chatting, which eventually turned into a romantic relationship, according to reports.

Their affection for one another led them to decide on marriage. Following this decision, the woman discussed the matter with her family, who initially agreed to the union. Encouraged by this development, Fazal began making preparations for the wedding ceremony.

On Wednesday, Fazal made his way to the girl’s residence. However, upon meeting him, the family’s reaction was quite different from what was anticipated.

They expressed their disapproval of the marriage proposal and insisted that he leave. Despite facing resistance, Fazal persistently sought an opportunity to communicate with the girl.

He requested a chance to speak with her before matters escalated. Unfortunately, this request resulted in a violent altercation with the family, accusing him of molestation. Subsequently, cops were called in, and Fazal was taken into custody.

In his statement to the police, Syed Fazal revealed that he works as a software engineer at a Moradabad-based company.

He claimed that his relationship with the girl had been built over an extended period of online conversations, during which they discussed marriage plans. The girl had indicated that her family had consented to the marriage, prompting Fazal to make arrangements for the ceremony.

He told police that he had separated from his wife a few months prior. Seeking to remarry, he had sought the assistance of colleagues at his workplace. Another employee at the company facilitated his connection with the girl’s family, he said.

The police have confirmed that Syed Fazal, originally from Fiji, is now under custody. They are currently in the process of gathering information about his background and verifying his documents.

Simultaneously, they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the proposed marriage. Subsequent actions will be determined based on the outcomes of the ongoing investigation, as confirmed by CO Sardhana.