'If govt does not act, we will’, SC takes suo motu cognisance of women paraded naked in Manipur

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, took suo motu cognisance of the horrific video from Manipur showing two women belonging to Kuki tribe being paraded naked and subjected to sexual violence.

The apex court was deeply disturbed by the video, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said, adding it will act if the government does not.

‘Grossest of constitutional abuse’

“Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. Grossest of constitutional abuse. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will,” the CJI said.

“We will give a little time for government to take action otherwise we will step in,” CJI warned.

Apprise on steps taken

The SC bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra has also sought the response of the Central and State governments on the steps taken to bring the perpetrators into law.

“We are of the view that court must be apprised of the steps taken by the government so that perpetrators are booked for such violence. What is portrayed in the media and visuals which appeared shows gross constitutional violation and infraction of human life using women as instruments of perpetrated violence is against constitutional democracy. Let Centre and State apprise court on steps taken,” the apex court ordered.

Earlier in the day, CJI Chandrachud had sought for the presence of Attorney General for India R Venkataramani and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

Mehta, appearing for the Central government, condemned the incident and said, “This is unacceptable and we join your lordship.”

The Court then directed that the matter be listed on July 28.

Manipur women paraded naked, gang raped

A video from May 4 went viral on Wednesday in which two women were paraded naked by mob of 800 to 1,000 people who were allegedly from another warring community.

The gruesome video was circulated hours before the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) declared their intention to hold a protest march on Thursday to draw attention to their plight.

The main accused who stripped Kuki women off and paraded them naked has been arrested on Thursday after the viral video sparked nationwide outrage. The hunt is on to arrest the other accused.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said a thorough investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against all perpetrators including the possibility of capital punishment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised action against the culprit. Speaking for the first time on violence in Manipur, the Prime Minister said that the incident of two women being paraded naked has put 140 crore Indians to shame.

“The incident of Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. I want to assure the people of India that the accused will not be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” PM Modi said during his address to media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

